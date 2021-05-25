TWO further people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman in Jaywick.

Michelle Cooper, 40, from Clacton, was reported to have been assaulted in Beach Way on Friday, April 23.

She was admitted to hospital with a head injury but slipped into a coma and died two days later.

Jordan Stanley, 20, of Masterman Road, London, was charged on Monday with murder and two counts of assault.

Demi Cole, 20, of Beach Way, Jaywick, was charged with murder, criminal damage and assault.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.

Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, had already been charged with murder and appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on April 27.

He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 4.

He has also been charged with two counts of actual bodily harm in connection with the same incident.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has now been released under investigation A 25-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder and affray, will not face any further action.

She was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but has been released with no further action.

A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and further arrested on suspicion of murder will also not face any further action.

Michelle's devastated family described the fitness fanatic, who worked as a gym instructor in Sudbury, as an "angel".

Her daughter said: “Rest in peace to my mother, my queen, my rock, my world, my everything. I don’t now where to go from this.

“Such a sweet soul taken way too soon. She walked through hell and came out an angel. Rest in peace mum.”

Her family also launched an online campaign to raise £4,000 to pay towards her funeral, giving her "the best send off that she truly deserves".