Gareth Southgate today announced an expanded provisional England squad for Euro 2020.

The England boss picked a larger-than-anticipated group at 1pm, which will then be whittled down to the final 26 on June 1.

The decision to do so has been taken in light of the ongoing assessments of fitness levels as well as the number of players participating in the Champions League and Europa League finals later this week.

Euro 2020, originally scheduled for last summer was rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic which put an end to one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

The competition will go ahead 12 months later than planned with plenty of interest among the home nations interest.

Scotland will join England in Group D with Czech Republic and Croatia.

Wales will join Italy, Switzerland and Turkey in Group A.

After reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, expectations are high heading into the first tournament Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions will play on home soil – in part, at least – since Euro 96.

Southgate may decide to roll the dice on some of those whose fitness is up in the air, with England now naming their 26-man squad on the UEFA deadline of June 1.

The decision to increase squad sizes from 23, just like having five substitutes per game this summer, is aimed at helping balance player workload at the end of an intense campaign, but Southgate was not keen on the concept of expanded squads in March.

He said: “I know there’s some discussion about perhaps an extended number in the squad,” the England manager said. “I’m not certain I’m behind that.

“I know Covid could play a part but I think there’s a skill to picking 23.

“It means you’ve got to make good decisions and important decisions and I think some of that can be lost as you get an extended group.

“So, yeah, let’s see how that develops but I’m not 100 per cent for it, I’d have to say.”

Here is the provisional squad for Euro 2020.

Goalkeepers

Dean Henderson

Sam Johnstone

Jordan Pickford

Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ben Chilwell

Conor Coady

Ben Godfrey

Reece James

Harry Maguire

Tyrone Mings

Luke Shaw

John Stones

Kieran Trippier

Kyle Walker

Ben White

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham

Jordan Henderson

Jesse Lingard

Mason Mount

Kalvin Phillips

Declan Rice

James Ward-Prowse

Attackers