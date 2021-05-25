CLACTON Pier is getting ready for a bumper Bank Holiday weekend of family fun - including a massive fireworks extravaganza.

It will be the first bank holiday of the season that both indoor and outdoor attractions are open at the landmark.

There will be live music, a free firework display on Sunday, and the weather forecast promises sunshine and warmer temperatures to pull in the visitors.

Pier director Billy Ball said that he is expecting a real buzz over the three days.

“This weekend promises to be as normal as we have been for a very long time and we are all really looking forward to it,” he said.

“Last bank holiday we had the rides operating but were unable to open the indoor side of the business and there were no fireworks due to the existing Covid restrictions at that time.

“That has now changed, and it will be fantastic to be able to give residents and visitors the first firework display since November 2019.

"Everyone has been quite rightly patient, but we are now able to return to a full programme of family fun at last.”

Mr Ball said the Pier has seen a significant rise in numbers attending, although there is a reduced capacity in line with the current government guidelines.

“As we have got busier, we find that we need to take on more full and part-time staff and there are vacancies in all areas at the moment,” he added.

“We are looking for more ride attendants, bar staff, a cashier, chef, kitchen assistant, service engineer and arcade staff as we move towards the main summer season.

“Hopefully, we will get back to the sort of staffing levels we had before the pandemic before too long.”

This weekend’s fireworks display will be followed by July 24, July 31, August 7, August 14, August 21, and August 29.