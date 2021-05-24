A woman has been arrested on suspicion of racially abusing a Wetherspoon bouncer after a clip of the incident went viral.

Police launched an investigation after the incident went viral on social media with one video clip amassing almost three million views in less than 24 hours.

The 30-second video clip shows a woman shoving the security guard before using several racist slurs and spitting in the direction of the door before walking away.

A West Midlands Police statement read: “We’ve arrested a woman on suspicion of racially abusing a pub doorman in Birmingham city centre on Saturday night (May 22).

“The woman was detained at 1pm today after she attended a police station at our request.

“It is alleged the 24-year-old, from Worcester, used racist language towards the member of security staff outside the Figure of Eight in Broad Street at some time between 10pm and 11.30pm.

“She is also accused of racially abusing another man who was stood near the pub entrance and earlier damaging furniture inside the premises.

“She remains in police custody for questioning.”

Birmingham police chief inspector James Spencer said: "It’s an awful incident and people are understandably disgusted.

“We said we would prioritise the investigation and that’s now led to the swift arrest of a suspect.

"Our city centre police teams have been working hard with local businesses to make the city a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

“Racist behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are taking this report very seriously.

“We are still in the process of trying to contact the victim and we would urge him to get in touch as soon as possible so we can take a statement."

A spokesman for J D Wetherspoon confirmed the woman responsible would be banned.

The general manager of the business district said she would be barred from all city centre venues for life.

Regional Wetherspoon manager Heath Curley said: “The woman had been in the pub, but we didn’t like her behaviour so she was asked to leave.

“As she was being escorted outside she knocked over furniture, including chairs. Once outside, the doorman closed the door but the woman began kicking the door and cracked the glass.

“She then subjected him to racial abuse as can be seen on the video.”

He added: “All credit to the doorman, who acted very calmly. He’s a very nice fellow and this was certainly something he shouldn’t be exposed to.

“We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to racist abuse against any of our staff and are treating this incident very, very seriously.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and this woman will not be welcome in any Wetherspoon pubs in the city centre again.”