A ROCKING care home resident who is mum to a famous guitar player has celebrated her 100th birthday with a special party.

Ruby Powell, who lives in Beaumont Manor care home, in Great Holland, marked her centenary with a celebratory bash.

The sprightly social butterfly, who chats to everyone she meets, was given bouquets of flowers and presents and received a card from the Queen.

She was also joined by her previous Home Instead carers Norma Tarbet and Deb James, and recruitment manager Tracey Page, who gave her gifts.

Speaking collectively they said: “Ruby was a joy to care for – we miss her but wished her a fabulous day celebrating with her new friends at Beaumont Manor.”

Ruby was born in East London, but due to the death of her father and her mother serving in the war, she spent time at a children’s home and working in a warehouse.

As a loving and protective sister she raised her stepbrother from a young age before being evacuated to Northampton during the Second World War.

Her former carer, Kelly Corbett said: “Ruby worked making parachutes and had experienced the London Blitz and would talk about how terrifying it was.

“Around bonfire night Ruby would hear a bang and get spooked because it brought back memories of the Blitz.”

During the war, she met husband, Len, with whom she had two sons, Leonard and Andrew, the guitarist in rock group Wishbone Ash.

They were hugely successful in the 1970s and are still going strong with tour dates planned for the remainder of this year and next.

“Ruby loved being a mother and would tell us stories about them when they were little,” added Kelly.

“Her husband sadly passed away, but Ruby always talked about her Len and it was so clear to see the amount of love the two had for each other.

“Both sons live in America now, which Ruby found difficult sometimes as they were so far away, but they always stayed in contact.”

Ruby used to live in Frinton before suffering a stroke and moving to Clacton where she was initially cared for by her community carers from Home Instead.

Between then and her latest move to Beaumont Manor, Ruby would enjoy going out for lunch at Gary’s Fish and Chips and the Toby carvery.

Sweet-toothed Ruby, who loves a pudding, was described as a “special lady” by her carer Kelly.

Kelly added: “We feel lucky to have had the chance to care for Ruby over the years, she is full of life and her smile would light a room up.

“I would arrive to my call with Ruby and ask if she was OK and I got the same answer all the time: ‘I’m all right, it’s the others’.

“Anyone who is lucky enough to meet this special lady will instantly fall in love with her.”