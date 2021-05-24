A BONE-CRUNCHING wrestling show is set to 'five-star frog splash' back into a famous seaside theatre.

LDN Wrestling perfectly blends the glitz and glamour of American sports entertainment with traditional British wrestling.

The company's muscle-flexing superstars will fight it out in a raucous rumble at the Princes Theatre, in Clacton, on June 3.

The high-octane and adrenalised event will feature the likes of British champion Alan Lee Travis and the violent man of mystery. Dark Lord.

Alan will defend his title against New Zealand superstar JK Mooody in the main event.

He said: "It's great to be bringing British wrestling back to the area, I visited earlier this month and what a great British town it is - I cannot wait for LDN to rock."

The show is part of LDN Wrestling's 18th anniversary tour, which is said to be the first national show to return to the area since the after the breakout of coronavirus.

The event will also feature thrilling, hard-hitting bouts from high-flying Sid Manelli, the Hooligan Roy Knight and many more.

The wrestling show starts at 7.30pm and will run approximately for two hours, with the opportunity for a meet and greet with the wrestlers after the show.

Tickets, which cost £14 and £12 concessions, are on sale now and can be booked by calling the Princes Theatre box office on 01255 686 633.

For more information on LDN, visit www.LDNwrestling.com.