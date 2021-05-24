PEOPLE selling animals for profit in Tendring are being reminded that they need to hold the appropriate licence.

Anyone selling pets in the district with the intention of making a profit requires a licence, issued by Tendring Council, and due to the high sale prices of pets, many individuals would now fall within the scope for needing a licence.

A huge increase in demand for pets during lockdown has fuelled the price rises, which has led to people setting up small businesses at home.

When assessing the need for a licence, evidence of frequent or high value sales is taken into consideration as part of the business test.

Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, said it is important sellers act within the regulations – and buyers know what to look out for.

“In the interests of animal welfare buyers should seek out licensed breeders and sellers, as those businesses have to meet certain criteria which includes good welfare,” he said.

“Buyers need to be made aware that buying from unlicensed individuals can result in owning poorly bred, unhealthy animals which have been kept in poor conditions – which is cruel to the animals and leave you paying for expensive veterinary care.

“If you are selling animals and think you may now require a licence, please check out the details and apply.”

A public register of licensed animal sellers can be found on the council's website at tendringdc.gov.uk/business/licensing-legislation/public-registers.