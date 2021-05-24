A FORMER EastEnders actress will stand trial after being accused of shouting "black lives don't matter" and attacking a woman in Southend.

Katie Jarvis appeared at Basildon Crown Court today charged in connection to a brawl on Southend seafront in July last year.

The 29-year-old played the character Hayley Slater in the BBC One soap Eastenders from 2018 to 2019.

Jarvis dressed in a black coat and face mask, appearing in the dock with dark red hair and tattoos on her hands.

She spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth, and deny assault and racially aggravated harassment.

The court heard that Jarvis had been arrested by two police officers at a hotel in Southend.

Representing Jarvis, Neena Crinnion said: "It's plain from the off that she was telling police officers that she had been seriously assaulted."

The alleged incidents took place on July 31 last year over the course of three hours.

Jarvis is alleged to have shouted at a group of four women sat outside Papillon on Marine Parade before assaulting them.

It is also alleged Jarvis shouted “black lives don’t matter anyway” and “I’m a celebrity”.

It is further alleged that Jarvis shouted abuse at a man waiting for takeaway food at a venue on Pier hill in Southend later on the same evening.

Jarvis previously appeared at Southend Magistrates' Court in April where the court was told by Jarvis' representation that she was acting in "self-defence".

A trial date has been set for April 19, 2022, and is estimated to last up to six days.

The court heard there will be at least 11 prosecution witnesses to be called.

Jarvis appeared unsettled in the dock, fighting back tears as the hearing played out.

Addressing Jarvis, Judge Samantha Leigh said: "I am sure it will have been explained to you beforehand about the back log of crown court cases.

"The first date we can give is April 19 next year. You will be on unconditional bail.

"Keep in touch with your solicitors, if you do not turn up that's an offence in itself and if you do not turn up the trial will take place in your absence."