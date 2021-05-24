Boris Johnson is set to make changes to two pub rules when he announces the changes to lockdown restriction on June 21.

The Prime Minister is set to scrap table service and the “one metre plus” rule in pubs, according to reports.

As part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, June 21 could see the return of nightclubs, large-scale events such as music festivals and restrictions on wedding guests could be lifted.

The government is expected to reveal results from its review of social distancing measures this week, according to The Telegraph.

The chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency has said the possibility of all coronavirus restrictions being lifted next month is “looking good”.

However, Dr Jenny Harries urged the public to be cautious to avoid another lockdown, warning that the new Indian variant has become the “dominant strain” in some parts of the country.

She told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “It’s looking good if people are continuing to observe all of the safety signals, so we should not stop doing what we’re doing, particularly in areas where we have that variant of concern, the B1617.2, in the north-west and around London.

“It’s really important that people continue to do hands, face, space and work from home, have their jabs and go for tests as well.

“The cases of the B1617.2 variant are rising, they have risen very steeply and much of the media have reported a 160% rise in cases over the week period but they seem to be slightly levelling at the moment.

“It’s still very early days.”

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, believed there may be an “adjustment” to the lifting of restrictions on June 21.

Asked how likely it is that measures will be lifted on that date, he told Times Radio on Sunday: “We’re effectively in a race with the vaccine programme against the virus.

“We know that we’re letting the virus out by spreading it about now, we know that we’re progressing well with the vaccine programme, but I think there’s going to need to be an adjustment of some sort.”

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel said there would not be a “green light all the way” to unlocking restrictions.

Ms Patel said: “We all have to be conscientious. All of us that are out and about now, we are distancing, wearing masks, following all the rules.

“That is part of our normal life now and that will continue, and that, of course, will help us to that unlocking on June 21.”