A CAMPAIGN group has renewed its calls for support in combating an ever-eroding cliff face, stressing action must be taken “before it is too late”.

Last year the Gazette revealed how residents were growingly increasingly concerned with crumbling cliffs at the Naze, in Walton.

The coastline has been threatened by the impacts of coastal erosion for years, and many believe the unique landscape will inevitably become engulfed by the sea.

Efforts have been made to preserve the cliffs from the Naze Protection Society, Tendring Council, Essex Wildlife Trust, and Frinton and Walton Town Council.

In 2011, for example, Crag Walk, a lengthy £1.2 million walkway sited along the beach in front of the southern end of the Naze cliffs, was built to sure-up the wall of rock.

Following a worryingly wet December and January, Davie Eagle, acting chairman of the Naze Protection Society, believes more cliff falls are inevitable.

“The recent cliff falls, loss of trees onto the beach and erosion of the north beach have rekindled concerns in the local community,” he said.

“No action will result in losing the last areas of beach and cliff and once gone there is no way to stop the north end flooding and the sea breaching through.

“If nothing is done, within three to five years there will not be enough frontage to build against to prevent flooding.

“The impact will be felt on essential services, maintenance of sea walls, and increased risk of flooding to businesses and property.”

The Naze Protection Society was first formed in 1981 but it now once again kicking into gear and since Christmas has formed a new committee.

David is now hoping they can work with the likes of Tendring Council and the Environment Agency to implement urgent strategy to fight the erosion.

He added: “Ten years have passed since Crag Walk was built and there are now many more innovative options to manage erosion.

“All around the UK coast soft engineering projects have been built often local materials to hold beaches and shore up cliff frontages like the Naze.

“We do not have time to waste. We need to raise funds, gain permissions and work with our partners to deliver solutions starting this year before it is too late.”