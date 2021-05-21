THE new mayor of two seaside towns says she is honoured take the chain of office after being elected following a ceremony.

Councillor Ann Oxley has been announced as the new mayor of Frinton and Walton, following her promotion from her role as deputy mayor.

She has taken over from Fiona Robertson, who served the community for two years, and will be supported by new deputy mayor, councillor Terry Allen.

Following her appointment during a recent Frinton and Walton Town Council meeting she said: “It is an honour to be elected as Mayor of Frinton and Walton.

“Being married to an Oxley who was born here and is passionate about Walton seemed appropriate.

“I feel l will work hard for the residents and hopefully will move forward in addressing outstanding issues.

“I would like to thank our past mayor Fiona Robertson who has had a very difficult year due to coronavirus.”

Outgoing mayor Mrs Robertson said she was sad to leave the role but wished her successor luck.

She added: “It has been a great honour and privilege to have had the role of mayor not just for one year but two.

“I have enjoyed both years and hope and feel I have served the community to the best of my ability given the circumstances of this past year.

“I would especially like to thank Ann for all the help and support she has given me.

“I would like to wish the new mayor and deputy mayor my best wishes for the ensuing municipal year.”