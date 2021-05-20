TRAFFIC on the A12 is slow moving following a crash.
The A12 between junction 19 at Boreham and junction 20 at Hatfield Peverel is experiencing traffic delays following the crash.
Reports suggest the A12 is partially blocked, causing slow moving traffic.
It is believed the accident has seen three vehicles on the road collide and is blocking the A12 in a northbound direction.
