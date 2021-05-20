A CARE home resident who believes the secret to a long life is to dance and smile has celebrated a milestone birthday.

Iris Read marked her 100th birthday on April 17 with a party at the Penny Pot Care Home, in Alton Road, Clacton, where she lives.

The mother-of-one retired to Clacton with her husband Cyril, who she married in 1942, and has been at the home for six years.

Iris, whose daughter Clare sadly died in 2014, predominantly worked in a clothes shop called Pagers.

Due to her partner’s profession as an artist and magician, Iris previously met many famous people during her lengthy lifetime, included Frank Sinatra.

She also lived through the Second World War but is said to have never thought she would see the entire country locked down because of a pandemic.

Iris’s birthday fell on the same day as Prince Philip’s funeral, but despite the sad day the care home still managed to host a worthy celebration.

Tracey Josko, deputy manager of the Penny Pot Care Home, said: “Iris has seen many things in her life and says the secret to long life is to dance and always smile.

“It was sad that it was on the same day as Prince Philip’s funeral, especially as we had planned a royal event, so we had a minutes silence to remember the Prince.

“The care home had an amazing day celebrating Iris's birthday, it was a refreshing afternoon after such a struggle through lockdown.”