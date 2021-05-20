A MULTITUDE of agency representatives patrolled the streets with a view of tackling any issues and concerns raised by residents.
The Tendring Community Safety Partnership embarked on a Street Action Day on the Percy King Estate, in Rush Green, Clacton, this week.
The group is comprised of police officers, firefighters, ward councillors and council officers, charity workers and volunteers.
The walkabout gave residents an opportunity to engage with the partnerships’ members, who are there to help with any problems they may have.
Those who took part were asked to complete a survey in order to help the team identity the complex needs and thoughts of those living in the area.
A spokesman for the Tendring Community Safety Partnership said: “The Street Action Day allowed our partnership to work together to listen to our community and solve issues.”
To find out more visit facebook.com/CSPTendring.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment