House prices dropped by 1% in Tendring in March, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 9.8% annual growth.
The average Tendring house price in March was £237,643, Land Registry figures show – a 1% decrease on February.
Over the month, the picture was worse than that across the East of England, where prices increased 1.2%, and Tendring underperformed compared to the 1.8% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £21,000 – putting the area 11th among the East of England’s 50 local authorities for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in East Suffolk, where property prices increased on average by 17.3%, to £282,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Welwyn Hatfield gained 0.1% in value, giving an average price of £396,000.