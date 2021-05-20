A PENSIONER has called for action after suffering facial and dental injures following a fall on uneven paving slabs in Frinton.

Anita Rogers, 75, from Kirby-le-Soken, was left hurt and in shock after the fall in Old Way.

She required hospital and dental treatment following the incident, which happened on Friday.

She has now called on Essex County Council to make the pavements safe before another elderly pedestrian is hurt

She said: “Frinton’s disgusting pavements caused me to trip and receive considerable injuries, the worst of which was teeth pushed backwards and broken top jaw.

“It resulted in me going to hospital and subsequently to a dental trauma surgeon.

“I have tried complaining on Essex County Council’s website, but found it too difficult to negotiate for a complaint such as mine.

“How many more people have to suffer injury due to pavements not being maintained in good condition.

“Something must surely be done before one of the many falls is fatal for someone vulnerable?”

Mrs Rogers thanked Good Samaritans who came to her aid following the incident.

“I would like to thank all the lovely people that tried to help me,” she added.

“I was so shocked and hurt at the time I probably did not say it, so thank you.”

She added: “I am not feeling too bad now, but I’m still a bit shocked and worried what the outcome of the injury will be.”

An Essex Highways spokesman said the authority was sorry to hear about Mrs Rogers’ injuries and said the defects have now been logged for repair.

He added: “We are sorry to hear of this lady’s nasty fall here and we very much hope she makes a full and quick recovery.

“There are, as the photo shows, some small misalignments on the pavement here.

“But no pavement is ever precisely smooth soon after it is laid and small movements do happen everywhere over time, so people should, please, always take reasonable care and look at the path ahead.

“The defects here are logged for repair in due course, but with limited resources we have to prioritise those more significant defects in the busier areas.”