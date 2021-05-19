A HIP-SWINGING hula hooper has raised hundreds of pounds for the charity she works for after completing a Captain Tom inspired challenge.
Louise Hickey, of Clacton, is the secretary to the CEO of Thyroid UK, a national charity which is based in St Osyth.
The organisation is dedicated to supporting people with thyroid disease and related disorders which can result in weight gain, depression, and heart problems.
With a view of raising £200 for the charity Louise tackled 100 minutes of hula hooping, which she confidently completed while drinking tea and dancing at the same time.
The charity worker’s challenge was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who famously walked 100 lengths of his garden for the NHS.
Louise’s efforts ended up generating £366 for Thyroid UK, which will now be used to help more people suffering from the chronic condition.
The 42-year-old said: "I started working for Thyroid UK in February of this year and we heard about Captain Tom's 100 challenge.
"I was inspired and wanted to do something to help Thyroud UK.
"It feels great to have smashed my target and am very grateful to everyone who donated and supported me - it was a tough challenge."
To donate visit virginmoneygiving.com/LouiseHickey3.