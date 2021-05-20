CLACTON’S MP is calling on the Government to plough more finances into improving train travel for the sake of commuters and local economies.

Giles Watling is urging Downing Street bosses to invest more money into producing a faster and more reliable service on the Great Eastern Main Line.

Trains operating on the hefty line currently run from London Liverpool Street all the way through the likes of Essex, Suffolk, and Norwich.

Mr Watling, chairman of the Great Eastern Main Line Taskforce, believes investment would help the region realise the customer and economic benefits of its new trains.

He has now presented MP Chris Heaton-Harris, Minister of State for Transport, with a ‘case for investment’ highlighting what improvements he believes need to be made.

The report specifically outlines calls for bow junction remodelling and improvements to infrastructure and signalling between Shenfield and Colchester.

Mr Watling would also like to see hourly 90-minute services between London and Norwich and faster journeys to areas in Colchester and Ipswich.

“We’re delighted to be able to officially hand this case for investment to Government,” added the seaside politician.

“It is a call to arms not just from the taskforce partners, but from businesses, education establishments and passengers across the region.

“The Greater Eastern Main Line is not growing as fast as other areas and is continuing to fall further behind over time.”

According to the report, the suggested improvements could generate up to £9.3 billion in economic benefits and kick start 10,000 jobs in Colchester.

While the upgrades to the line are being made, the project would also create more than 4,000 construction jobs along the route, boosting employment in the region.

The financial benefit of journey time savings is also estimated to be £6 million per year and an additional £1.3 billion of capital investment could be unlocked.

Mr Watling added: “It will drive sustainable economic regeneration and deliver long-term, clean, economic growth across Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

“It will also allow for improved freight services from the ports of Felixstowe and Harwich, which will be brought together to form a new Freeport.

“Forecasts for population and passenger demand show the region is set for significant growth, which will lead to more people using train services.

“These investments will play a key role in levelling up the infrastructure in our region and ensuring we can compete with other parts of the UK.”