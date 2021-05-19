THE organisers of a forthcoming festival have launched a colouring competition for children with a view of giving away free passes to the winners.
The Clacton Family Festival will be held on the Hawk Fruit Farm site, in Weeley, on August 28 and feature a myriad of attractions.
The ideal family day out will boast performances and several engaging shows specifically for children, including one from Peppa Pig.
Soft play areas, bouncy castles, trampolines, and inflatable slides will also be part of the festival, in addition to face painting, massages, and yoga sessions.
Founder Philip Gilgunn has now launched a colouring competition which children aged up to 14-years-old are being encouraged to take part in.
The budding artists are simply being asked to colour and create “until their heart’s content” before sending in their finished pictures.
The winners, who will be picked based on creativity and not on ability, have a chance of scooping free family passes and goodie packs worth hundreds of pounds.
To find out more visit clactonfamilyfestival.co.uk/colouring-competition.