A CHARITY support team dedicated to helping people living with sight loss is due to hold a telephone group meeting next week.

The Macular Society was founded to support people who had been diagnosed with macular disease which is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK.

It has partnered up with the Clacton Macular Society Telephone Support Group in a bid to better advise residents suffering with the condition who live in the area.

The charity introduced a range of new telephone and online support services after it suspended all its face-to-face activities in Clacton following the coronavirus outbreak.

The calls are run by the charity’s regional managers or support group volunteers and are open to anyone with macular disease, in addition to their families or friends.

The next session is scheduled to take place at 10am on May 26 and further calls are now planned for the same time on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Stella Black, Macular Society regional manager, said: “This Clacton group offers help in understanding macular disease and coming to terms with sight loss.

“They also help us to ensure that everyone is kept up to date with all the current news and information.

“But most importantly, they allow people with macular disease to continue to take part in social activities, helping to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation during these difficult times.”

If you would like more information contact Tyler Philips, peer support co-ordinator on 07920 643 710, or email tyler.philips@macularsociety.org.