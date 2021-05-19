AN adorable and energetic young dog is on the lookout for a new furry companion to enjoy some “rough and tumble” with.
Toby, who is just ten-months-old, is a Cocker Spaniel cross and currently staying at the National Animal Welfare Trust, in the Street, Little Clacton.
The bouncy pooch has a passion for playing with his toys and eating food, but his true love is being able to have fun with other dogs.
He is, therefore, now hoping to find a new home in which there is both a loving family and a furry friend to grow up and bond with.
A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust said: “Toby is on the lookout for a fun, active home and one with a doggy friend or two that’s up for rough and tumble, play and games of chase.
“He is a very energetic and very clever boy with a nose in constant use. Toys, food and playing with other dogs are his absolute favourite things in life.”
To find out more about medium-sized Toby, who does not like being left alone for long, visit nawt.org.uk/rehoming/dogs.