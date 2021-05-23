A FLORIST has entered the subscription market after launching their new monthly service this year.
Chelmsford-based business Lula Lula has launched Bunch Club, a community for educating people and sharing knowledge about their beautiful creations.
Each month, the club will feature a new theme and subscribers will receive a beautiful hand-tied bouquet, including a 'Flower of the Month' information card.
The cards teach them a variety of flower featured in their bouquet, from their symbolism and history to their traditions and uses.
Lula Lula is a brand born out of founder LucyAnn Wilkinson’s years of experience in the fashion buying industry during which she also freelanced as a florist.
After the pandemic put a stop to her permanent freelance work, bouquet requests kept coming in.
This demand led her to launch the brand she had spent a lifetime dreaming about.
LucyAnn said: “Ultimately, Bunch Club will be a place of joy that brings people together.
“The subscription will constantly be pushing the boundaries of creativity in flowers as well as educating people on how to not only care for but enjoy flowers.
“I endeavour to always source the most interesting, beautiful and unique varieties of flowers and compositions you don't see every day.”
Subscriptions can be three months, six months, 12 months, or rolling.
For details, visit thisislulalula.com.