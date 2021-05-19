THE new chairman of Tendring Council has set out his hopes for the year ahead.

Little Clacton councillor Jeff Bray was selected by full council to preside over the authority for the next year at the annual meeting last month.

At his first normal council meeting in the chair on Tuesday, Mr Bray said he was looking forward to representing both the council and the district for the next 12 months.

“It is an absolute honour and a privilege to be elected by my peers to this office, and I will fulfil the role with the respect and gravitas it deserves,” he said.

“As Covid-19 restrictions lift this will be a vital year for Tendring and our residents, and I hope to be able to get out and meet lots of people, as well as fly the flag for our district at events elsewhere.

"Councillors and other community leaders will need to do all they can to promote Tendring – the transfer from lockdown to some form of normality will present challenges for many, and our work will be crucial to ensuring our district gets back not just to normal, but to a better normal.

“I will also be raising money for my chosen charity for my term of office, Community Voluntary Services Tendring, which do such great work supporting a number of community groups as well as their own programme of activity helping our residents.

“Along with my vice-chairman, we intend to promote our council and district through some exciting events and expanding existing networks with both the business and voluntary community.

"We intend to set the ball rolling to make our fantastic district even more attractive to business and visitors alike in the future.”

Peter Harris was elected at the annual meeting to the position of vice-chairman.