TENDRING has recorded six Covid-19 related deaths in the past week.
There were no additional coronavirus cases reported in the district on Tuesday.
The total number for the seven days to May 18 is 11, a decrease of 64.5 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate is now 12.3 cases per 100,000 people. The figure stood at a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There was one new death (within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test) reported in the district on Tuesday, bringing the total number for the seven days to May 18 to six.
The number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is now 571.
The total number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 654.
Nationally there were 62 Covid-related deaths in the week to May 18, a decrease of 27.9 per cent on the previous week.
Colchester has recorded three Covid deaths in the past week, but the number of new cases fell 47 per cent to 17 – or 15.9 cases per 100,000 people.
There have been 165 cases recorded across Essex in the past week.