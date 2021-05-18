AN inspiring youngster has donated his lengthy locks to children undergoing cancer treatment following his mum’s devastating diagnosis.

Liam Leppard, who is six years old, lives in Colchester and attends the Home Farm Primary School where his mum, Aline, also works.

The 34-year-old is fighting breast cancer and previously lost her hair as a result of the various treatments she has had to undergo.

It has since grown back but initially Liam touchingly expressed a desire to give his hair to his mum in a bid to lift her spirits.

His dad Darren, 32, said: “Aline has breast cancer and due to the treatment, she lost her hair and so Liam wanted to give his hair to Aline.

“We explained it was too difficult to do that, but he could donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust so someone else could benefit from his hair.

“Aline’s cancer still exists, but with the help of family and friends we will get through this.”

Liam, who has a three-year-old sister called Rose, loved his parents’ suggestion and decided to spend a year growing his locks.

He had planned to chop his blonde barnet off on his birthday on May 19, but spontaneously decided to cut it earlier this month instead.

Darren said: “He loved the idea and was so proud to grow his hair for a year and one day he woke up and decided he wanted to cut it all off.

“He does miss his hair, but he likes it short as well.”

Thoughtful Liam’s hair, in addition to more than £400 in sponsorship, will now be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair after undergoing treatment such as for cancer.

His parents have been left taken aback by little Liam’s dedication to doing something for others.

“My wife and I are so proud he wanted to do this and he is making a real difference,” added Darren.

“The support we have had from family and friends is incredible.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/liam-leppard.