HUNDREDS of pounds have been raised for a non-profit animal charity following a successful online raffle.
The National Animal Welfare Trust, in The Street, Little Clacton, relies on donations from the public in order to be able to rehome abandoned dogs and cats.
The organisation has hosted numerous online fundraising events since the start of the pandemic and has just heled a virtual raffle.
Supporters of the animal charity were given the chance to win a ‘staycation’ in a stylish holiday home located in either Manningtree, Mersea Island, or Suffolk.
The raffle, which has now wrapped up, ended up generating an impressive £550 for the organisation, which will be used to continue caring for animals in need.
A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust said: “A huge thank you to everyone who supported our staycation raffle and to the hosts of the accommodations for the really generous donations.”