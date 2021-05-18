AN estate agency firm is supporting local businesses impacted by the pandemic is giving a way hundreds of pounds worth of prizes.
Knight West Property Consultants, located in Colchester, has launched a competition for which five £100 vouchers are up for grabs.
The winners of the sought-after vouchers will be able to be use them in local businesses such as The Alma, The Coast Inn, The Barn, and Banquet.
A spokesman for Knight West said the competition was the estate agent’s way of giving something to Colchester companies.
He said: “To celebrate pubs and restaurants opening back up, and to support our fellow local businesses, we are giving away the chance to win vouchers worth £100 each.”
To find out more and how to enter visit facebook.com/knightwestestateagents.