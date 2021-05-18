A COUNCIL leader has welcomed the return of face-to-face services, leisure centre classes and Clacton's Princes Theatre.

Following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions this week, some services at Tendring Council will be returning.

Council-run leisure centres have resumed indoor activity classes – such as spin and fitness classes – along with indoor seating at Clacton Leisure Centre’s café and the flume at Walton Lifestyles can also run once more.

Some restrictions on class sizes and bubbles apply, and leisure centre users are being reminded that sessions must be booked in advance.

The Princes Theatre will also be reopening its doors to the public tomorrow ***May 19*** beginning with a Princes Youth Theatre production of DNA. The show runs until May 21.

The reception area at the council's offices in Pier Avenue have also reopened as has the reception at Clacton Town Hall.

Council meetings will also resume meeting physically, after emergency legislation allowing virtual meetings expired.

Neil Stock, council leader, said the changes reflected the positive direction the country was taking in the journey out of the pandemic.

He said: “There has been lots of good news lately about the threat posed by Covid-19, and while some risks are still there – and we must remain vigilant and continue to follow the restrictions that are in place – it is gladdening that we are able to open up more of our leisure centres and the Princes Theatre.

“Similarly though council business has continued right through the pandemic, much of it virtually, I am sure elected members from across the council chamber are looking forward to getting things done face-to-face again.

"Likewise we are pleased to be opening our receptions again.

“I am keen that we also grasp some of the opportunities this change in circumstances has brought about.

“Nothing beats seeing live theatre from the auditorium, not on a screen, or getting fit with a spin class with your friends alongside to motivate you, and we welcome people back to do those activities.”