Tonight the Eurovision song contest takes places - but can you remember the year an Essex star was the UK's entry?

The 2021 contest will go ahead in Rotterdam this year, after the 2020 instalment was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK’s Eurovision hopeful James Newman has said he is “absolutely buzzing” to perform in the live final of the competition this weekend.

Newman, who had been due to perform last year, will represent the UK with his upbeat track new track Embers, a contrast to the ballad My Last Breath, which he had been due to sing in 2020.

But back in 2010 it was 19-year-old Josh Dubovie who took to the stage for the United Kingdom.

The singer, from Laindon, performed song That Sounds Good To Me which was masterminded by hit-maker Pete Waterman.

Unfortuately it failed to impress the public and he ended up finishing in last place, with only ten points.

Speaking on his way to the airport to fly home, Josh, who went to Billericay School, said: “This has been one of the best experiences of my life, no matter where I’ve come in the contest.

Josh on stage in 2010. Picture: PA

“It’s been a privilege to represent the UK. I will keep performing and I’m still smiling.

“I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve had coming from people at home, and I’m looking forward to getting back to Basildon.”

The teenager won the chance to belt out That Sounds Good To Me, penned by Mr Waterman, after winning a BBC1 competition called Your Country Needs You.

Germany’s 19-year-old Lena won Eurovision that year, scoring 246 points with her song, Satellite.

In 2010 it was the third time the UK has finished in bottom spot in the past eight years, after poorly-received performances from Andy Abraham in 2008 and Jemini in 2003.

Josh, now 30, continued to have a singing career and performed on stage across the country.

Graham Norton will return to Eurovision as commentator for his 12th contest on BBC One, while Ken Bruce will host the Eurovision coverage on BBC Radio 2.

TV star Amanda Holden will serve as the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson, delivering the results of the UK professional jury vote.

Italy's Måneskin are favourites to claim the title in 2021 followed closely by France and Malta.