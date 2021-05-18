A FAMILY festival featuring performances of songs from some of the country’s biggest artists is taking place this summer.
The Nearly Festival returns to the Old Heath Recreation Ground, in Colchester, in July featuring live acts from star impersonators.
Everyone from pop acts such as Ed Sheeran, Take That and Bruno Mars to rock bands Oasis, Kasabian and The Stone Roses will be given the tribute treatment.
The two-day family festival experience will also include a dedicated Kids Zone, a tasty street food market and an on-site pub serving chilled beverages.
The Nearly Festival will take place on July 31 and August 1 and parking will be available.
To find out more or to purchase tickets visit nearlyfestival.com/colchester.