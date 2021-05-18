A CHARITY launched following the tragic death of a keen sportsman is giving three willing runners the chance to take part in a historic race.
The Rob George Foundation was founded by Philip and Lorraine George after their son Rob, of Colchester, died aged 21 from acute myeloid leukaemia in 2013.
The organisation has since provided endless support be it practical or financial - to young people with life threatening or terminal illnesses.
Ahead of this October’s London Marathon the charity has secured three spaces for joggers who want to run on its behalf to raise vital funds.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s the road-race will be virtual and runners will be given 23 hours, 59 minutes, and 59 seconds to complete the 26.2 mile distance.
Charity trustee David Cant, said: “This is the most inclusive London Marathon ever and the significant difference is that you can choose to run, jog, or walk.
“So you do not have to be an experienced runner - you can choose your own route and maybe participate with friends and family.”
Entrants must be 18 or over and be available on October 3.
To register your interest or find out more information about the event send an email to enquiries@therobgeorgefoundation.co.uk