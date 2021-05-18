THE top two levels of Clacton’s multi-storey car park are to be resurfaced next month.
Contractors will begin resurfacing work on June 7, but the affected section of the High Street car park will be closed a week beforehand for preparation work.
Work is expected to take around four weeks at the site, which is accessed off of Carnarvon Road.
The ground floor elements of the car park away from the multi-storey section will remain open throughout the works.
Michael Talbot, Tendring Council's cabinet member for environment, said the works were essential to maintain and upkeep the car park.
“Resurfacing will ensure a pleasant car park experience for all users, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused during the project,” he said.