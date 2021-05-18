THE idea of being prohibited from embracing in a reassuring hug with a loved one sounds like something straight out of a totalitarian fiction.

But for the past 14 months, at a time when we needed connection more than ever, we have had to sacrifice our urge to cuddle in order to protect those we usually hold close.

Yesterday, however, following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, families, life-long friends, care home residents and carers, were finally able to give each other a comforting squeeze.

Ethna Claridge, the regional manager of Corner House Residential Home, in Clacton, said everyone is thrilled hugging is now allowed again.

Yesterday one of the home’s elderly residents, named Evelyn, was paid a visit from her daughter Fiona, who wasted no time in wrapping her arms around her mum.

She said: “Our resident Evelyn felt overwhelmed but she was still cautious knowing that coronavirus is still around.

“It was a very emotional day for not just the family but also from my point of view to see our resident so happy she could cuddle her daughter.

“Evelyn also said it was lovely to go out with her daughter and spend her money.”

And Evelyn and Fiona are not the only ones who have been making the most of the restrictions easing.

Other visitors to the seaside home, who had previously been speaking with their loved ones through a pane of glass, spoke of their emotional reconnections.

One said: “Being able to give my father-in-law a hug means the absolute world to me,” while another remarked: “Being able to hold my dad’s hand was a special moment.”

David McGuire is the chief executive of the Diagrama Foundation, which runs the Edensor Care Centre in Clacton.

He added: “Everyone at Diagrama is delighted the Government has been able to lift restrictions across England, allowing people to once again hug.

“Physical contact is so important, and this is a major milestone for our residents and care home team.”

Dylan Calvert, 33, from Colchester, has also been revelling in the ability to hug his dad, Michael Calvert, 72.

He said: “This is the first time since the start of the pandemic, and it feels great.”

Emily Walker’s children, Felicity, five, and Poppy, two, enjoyed a cuddle with their great nan Milo, 79.

“The kids couldn’t believe they were allowed inside her house as it has been so long,” added Emily, 28, from Mile End, Colchester.

Unbridled joy has also been being felt by business owners who have welcomed back customers.

Adam Cunard, managing director of Picturedrome Cinemas, which runs Clacton Century Cinema, is delighted to be finally filling seats again.

Everything from Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat to Tom and Jerry can now be enjoyed on the big screen.

“We are excited to once again entertain the people of Clacton because it has been far too long, but we want people to have the confidence to come back to us,” added Mr Cunard.

“Cinemas are a safe place to be and that is the message we want to put to people, because we want them enjoy films again and come back to some normality.

“Town centre cinemas like Clacton’s are important to the local economy because they are a catalyst and help drive footfall into local businesses.

“They are also really important and affordable places for people to escape the humdrum aspects of the world and free their minds.”

Indoor soft play centres like Go Bananas, in Colchester, have also reopened.

Owner Daisy Bailey, 32, said: “It feels amazing to be open and it is like a pressure has been lifted and everyone is happy to be back.

“There are a lot of lockdown babies for whom this is their first experience of soft play and it is lovely seeing them excited by it all.

“For parents to have this lifeline of being able to take their child out can really help.”