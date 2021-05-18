A LONG-AWAITED £2.2million “super surgery” has finally been opened in Clacton after almost 20 years of campaigning by patients.

The new Kennedy Way Medical Centre was officially opened yesterday.

The project has seen two dated and cramped GP practices - Clacton’s Epping Close Surgery and Holland-on-Sea’s Frinton Road Medical Centre - move into refurbished NHS offices.

Rita Garnett, chairman of Frinton Road Patient Participation Group (PPG) and Vic Graves, chairman of Epping Close PPG opened the centre by unravelling a two metre bow in the reception area.

Rita and her husband David, who were key members of the project group to develop the new centre, were among those campaigning for improvements for almost 20 years.

Grand opening: Rita Garnett and Vic Graves open the centre by unravelling a two-metre bow in the reception area

Mr Garnett said: “Local people now have a proper 21st century medical facility, which gives them a much better patient experience with increased access to services.”

The new centre houses eight consulting rooms, seven treatment rooms, a phlebotomy room, a training space for clinicians and a digital facility allowing patients to have remote consultations without the need to travel.

There will also be an innovative social prescribing hub, the first phase of which is expected to be completed in the summer.

Dr Farrukh Shamshad, partner at Clacton Community Practices, which oversees the medical centre, said: “Kennedy Way Medical Centre will be able to support almost 12,000 patients in the area, 3,000 more than the two practices it replaces.

“It also frees up space at the former Epping Close surgery which will be transformed to create an additional four dialysis stations for renal patients.

“The whole project represents much-needed investment in the health of our population and I hope that with the additional training facilities for clinicians, it will also help us to recruit more staff.”

Finally open: Clacton MP Giles Watling with David Garnett, Vic Graves and Rita Garnett at the new Kennedy Way Medical Centre in Clacton

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “This is an exciting new facility which will enable us to provide an extension of the health services already offered to people in Clacton.

“I am particularly pleased with the new space available for patients to learn from clinicians about how to better manage any health conditions they may have.”

“The new social prescribing hub will also help us to collaborate with partner organisations in Clacton to deliver holistic solutions for people whose individual circumstances impact adversely on their health.”

Jane Taylor, the CCG’s senior estates development manager, said: “We have made the best use of an existing NHS building by adapting it into a state-of-the art facility for the people of Clacton.”

Paul Cross, regional partnership director for NHS Property Services added: “We are very pleased that the refurbishment works that have taken place will provide a modern, sustainable home for these two practices, and the right conditions for them to continue delivering excellent patient care to the people of Clacton.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the practices and local community groups with the future development of a community garden alongside the medical centre in the coming months.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling said: “Having been involved with these plans from the outset, and watched their development along the way, I am delighted to see them come to fruition today.

“We have had many successes in primary care so far and this improvement is the cherry on the cake.”