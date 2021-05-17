VENUES opened their doors to welcome customers inside for the first time this year as the next stage of lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Billy Ball, managing director of Clacton Pier , said he was delighted and relieved to see families returning to the attraction’s indoor facilities.

“It has been a long time coming but we are finally there now,” he said.

"Our soft play, adventure golf, bowling, amusement arcades and seaquarium have been closed since before Christmas.

“Today staff and customers returned and there was a real buzz about the place – almost back to normal!

"We are obviously following the Government’s national guidelines in terms of reduced capacity in certain areas and carrying out all the necessary cleaning measures.

“We want people to come back and enjoy themselves in a safe environment and be happy that everything possible is being done to ensure that is the case.”

Buzz - the indoor areas at Clacton Pier have reopened

Mr Ball added that there were queues building up before soft play opening this morning and the Pier has been taking bookings for parties with a surge of online business.

“There is real cause for optimism; we have new projects on the go for the ride deck and have also introduced a Big Day Out band for unlimited use of rides and other benefits which costs £24.99 per person on the day or £19.99 if booked online.

“Hopefully the leisure and hospitality sector has started to turn a corner and we can continue in that vein going forwards and look forward to a great summer.”

The Princes Theatre is set to lift its curtains again after the imposed closure and plans to kick off a stellar programme with a hard-hitting youth performance.

The Princes Youth Theatre is bringing its production of DNA to the stage scheduled to take place across three nights.

DNA will be the first performance at the Princes Theatre – this year celebrating its 90th anniversary – since it was forced to close its doors in March last year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Capacity has been reduced to just 50 seats at the venue for the youth theatre run to ensure it complies with Covid-19 restrictions, with social distanced seating in place along with other measures such as hand sanitiser stations and frequent cleaning regimes.

A seafront hotel’s trendy new dining experience will finally open following the easing of the lockdown.

The Kingscliff Hotel, in Kings Parade, Holland-on-Sea, now has its very own weatherproof dining pod with stunning sea views.

The stylish outdoor pod was unveiled in December and was inundated with enquiries, but had to close as part of the lockdown restrictions.

The pod seats up to eight diners – but only a maximum of six diners under current Covid-19 restrictions – and has a dedicated server.