AN historic town is being used as a filming location for what is believed to be a Downton Abbey cinema sequel.

Parts of old Harwich have been transformed into a 1900s film set, including King's Quay Street by the grand Electric Palace Cinema.

Film crews arrived on Sunday and are believed to be in the town to film a second Downton Abbey movie.

Actors - a clip from the first Downton Abbey film

More scenes are set to be shot today in the town.

Betty Holbrook, of St Helen's Green, has been caught up in the excitement of watching film crews and actors walk by her house.

Mrs Holbrook, who received an MBE for a lifetime of work dedicated to Harwich in 2018, said: "It's nice for Harwich to be recognised as a place to film Downton Abbey.

Closed - many roads were closed for filming

"The people involved have closed off the roads, but have been very well mannered.

"They will be clearing up after themselves when they finish filming."

The filming started at about 10.30am today.

Roads around King's Quay Street were closed for the filming to take place and Wellington Road Car park was shut to the public.

On set - film crews on the set of what is rumoured to be Downton Abbey

Traffic wardens and security guards surrounded the set to prevent people from interrupting any filming.

By midday, crowds started gathering to try and get a sneak peak of the action by Market Street.

They managed to see extras driving old fashioned vehicles down King's Quay Street for a scene.

One resident, who was part of the crowd but asked not to be named, said it was exciting to see the filming on her doorstep.

Scene - old fashioned vehicles in Harwich for the filming

She was waiting with her family as they hoped to get a glimpse of some famous actors dubbed to be in the sequel.

The first film starred Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern.

Producers said the new movie will feature the original cast, as well as Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

The sequel is set to be released this Christmas.