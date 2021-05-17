THE reopening of soft play centres in north Essex is a “lifeline” for parents and children alike, according to one happy business owner.

Outdoor playgrounds have been open since March 29, but indoor soft play areas such as Go Bananas, in Colchester, have had to remain closed.

Following the easing of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, however, many have now finally been allowed to swing open their doors once again.

Daisy Bailey, who took over Go Bananas in 2017 alongside her husband Frankie, says the reopening has already generated a positive and infectious atmosphere.

She said: “It feels amazing to be open and it is like a pressure has been lifted and everyone is happy to be back, not just the customers but the staff members too.

“We have all been busy planning this for a while but now we are here and we are fully booked, so it is a great feeling and feels very calm.

“We were nervous before, but now we are actually here it is like it never happened.”

Daisy, originally from Clacton, believes soft play areas are essential for children, but also says the reopening will help give parents a mental health boost.

“There are a lot of lockdown babies for whom this is their first experience of soft play and it is lovely seeing them excited by it all for the first time” she added.

“But this is also good and so important for the mums and parents too who have been stuck inside with their children, which can be demanding and tiring.

“So, to have this lifeline of being able to take their child out can really help, because they burn off energy and are stimulated.

“Parents can also get a mental health check and meet up with a friend - a lot of people come here and use it as a meet up place so they are not alone.”

To find out more about Go Bananas visit go-bananas.co.uk.