CINEMAS across the north east of Essex have been welcoming back popcorn-eating move buffs and film fanatics following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The likes of Clacton Century Cinema, in Pier Avenue, Clacton and ODEON, in Head Street, Colchester, have switched on their silver screens for the first time in months.

Despite the lack of releases since the start of the pandemic, there is already a plethora of taste-spanning material on offer across the two venues.

Everything Godzilla vs. Kong, Nomadland and Mortal Kombat to Tom and Jerry, Peter Rabbit 2, and The Little Things can currently be enjoyed on the big screen.

Adam Cunard, managing director of Picturedrome Cinemas, which runs Clacton Century Cinema, is delighted to be finally filling seats again.

He said: “We are very excited to once again entertain the people of Clacton because it has been far too long, but we want people to have the confidence to come back to us.

“We have put a lot of safety measures in place, such as social distancing and plastic screens and we have a strict cleaning regime.

“Cinemas are a safe place to be and that is the message we want to put to people, because we want them enjoy films again and come back to some normality.

“Town centre cinemas like Clacton’s are very important to the local economy because they are a catalyst and help drive footfall into local businesses.

“They are also really important and affordable places for people to escape the humdrum aspects of the world and free their minds.”

Like Mr Cunard, Carol Welch, managing director ODEON Cinemas Group UK, Ireland, is also thrilled to be once again offering the big screen experience.

She said: “I am delighted to be welcoming guests back to experience the joy of the big screen at ODEON.

“We've all missed the magic that the cinema brings to movie watching, and we know our guests are excited about coming back.

“We are sure they will enjoy the great new offers that make their movie experiences better than ever.

“I would like to say thank you to all ODEON team members for their amazing energy and commitment.”