AN animal-loving care home resident has seen her wish come true after expressing a desire to have a cute and friendly feline to “love and care for.”

Diane Groom, 72, lives at the Edensor Care Centre, in Orwell Road, Clacton, and recently composed a handwritten note for the home’s Wish Tree.

Bosses decided to roll-out the initiative in order to give residents a light-hearted way of asking for something which they would really like to receive.

Some asked to go and see West Ham United play a football match, while others said to be able to enjoy a round of golf or a walk in the rain would make their day.

Diane, however, used the opportunity to wish for a cat which, to her surprise, ended up coming true when a tiny tabby kitten called Dave leapt into her lap.

Lindsey Milliken, deputy manager at Edensor Care Centre, said: “When I suggested that we create a Wish Tree I had no idea quite the impact it would have.

“Our new kitten Dave has made a huge difference to the atmosphere in the care centre and seeing the residents faces light up when he is about is magical.

“He is bringing immense joy and happiness and we are absolutely delighted Clacton Pet Store has donated some toys and food for our new housemate.”

Hardworking staff at the care home have also added a wish to the tree on behalf of a former resident who they looked after as part of his end-of-life care.

While on a seafront walk on the day before he died, Simon Keyes, 34, expressed a desire to go on the beach and be taken to the water’s edge to put his feet in the sea.

“Not being able to do this for him was heart breaking,” added Lindsey.

“I knew that we needed to fundraise for a couple of beach wheelchairs to ensure that in future we would be able to take our residents on to the sand.”

Bosses at the charity-run Edensor Care Centre now hope to grant all wishes by the end of the year and is hopeful the community will step in to help them.

To donate towards the home’s wish for two beach wheelchairs visit justgiving.com/campaign/beachwheelchairsforedensor.