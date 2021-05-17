THE owners of a historic attraction have partnered up with the organisers of a seaside extravaganza to stage a new event.

Clacton Pier bosses and members of the Clacton Carnival Association have joined forces to stage a family fun event this summer.

The August carnival’s usual week-long programme has had to be scaled down due to coronavirus regulations for the second year running.

Much to the disappointment of the organising committee, the popular seafront procession has also had to be cancelled for a second time as well as the annual Donkey Derby.

Clacton Pier, however, will now host a special evening alongside the Clacton Carnival Association so the town’s 150th anniversary can still be celebrated.

Paul Townend, chairman of the Clacton Carnival Association, said the committee was delighted to accept the offer and feels it will bring something new to the week.

He said: “It has been a huge disappointment to us and the community that we cannot hold the procession once again this year and have had to scale down events.

“It was a terribly sad decision that we had to make; there was no chance of the procession going ahead under the current circumstance.

“Within days the pier came forward with the suggestion of a Carnival Pier Night and it put a smile back on our faces.

“It is the first time we have teamed up with the pier but hopefully it won’t be the last.

“We have always had the support of businesses in the town, and this is another example of that.”

The one-off event, due to take place on August 20, will boast see free, live musical entertainment ring out from outside the Boardwalk Bar and Grill.

The pier will also be enlisting a host of children’s characters and superheroes to attend, which will be provided by Ash-Le Entertainment.

There will be special deals for those attending the event, due to run from 6pm until late, and a donation will be

made to the Clacton Carnival Association.

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said he was pleased to be able to help out and provide an extra attraction for the carnival programme.

“A team of volunteers at Clacton Carnival Association have been providing so much fun and entertainment for our community for many, many years,” he said.

“Through no fault of their own their programme has been curtailed again this year and as part of our 150th birthday celebrations we were keen to offer our support.”

To find out more information visit clactoncarnival.org or clactonpier.co.uk.