A CHARITY is set to open a new shop in a seaside town to help raise funds so it can continue to provide quality end-of-life care to patients.
St Helena Hospice is planning to launch a store in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, following more than a year of financial struggle due to the pandemic.
The fundraising store is expected to open to the public very soon, but an official date is yet to be confirmed by the non-profit organisation.
Bosses are, however, now on the lookout for local volunteers who live in the area who will be required to assist with the day-to-day running of the shop.
To find out more or to apply online visit sthelena.org.uk/volunteer or call 01206 931 466.