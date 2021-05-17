A FIREARM has been found hidden in a recreational ground.
Specially-trained firearms officers responded to a call about a firearm recovered in Clacton yesterday (May 16).
The item had been found by litter-pickers in a binbag at around 1.50pm.
It was secluded in bushes in the recreational ground behind the Fire Station on St John's Road.
The gun has been made safe and taken away for testing and to determine its viability.
Essex Police said: "Our detectives will be investigating how this item came to be in a recreational ground.
"If you have any information about this incident please call 101 and quote the incident number 413 of 16 May.
"Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by speaking to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."