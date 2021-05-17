THERE are delays and cancellations on the trains this morning after a vehicle crashed into a bridge.
Greater Anglia says some services running through Chelmsford may be cancelled or revised this morning due to the incident.
Services at Colchester are also affected by the incident.
Disruption is expected until at least 10am this morning.
For update or to find out more, visit the Greater Anglia website here.