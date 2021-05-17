A racecourse has decided not to welcome spectators back just yet.

Bosses at Chelmsford City Racecourse have made the decision to hold off on welcoming back crowds until the next easing of restrictions on June 21.

Since February, the course had been operating as a vaccination centre, which will continue into the summer.

Manager, Fraser Garrity said: "The logistical issues that are involved for Chelmsford City Racecourse at present, in relation to much of our grandstand being out of bounds and other indoor areas having to remain re-purposed to meet ongoing Elite Sport participant segregation requirements, means that we've decided to continue to race without the public in attendance until the next government milestone is hopefully reached on 21st June."

Spectators were briefly welcomed back in December for a small number of events but otherwise racing has taken place behind closed doors.

The first fixture with fans is due to take place July 4.

Fraser added: "We can't wait to welcome back our guests with the best possible experience and a fantastic day's racing on 4th July.

"The race day is one of our most valuable fixtures across the whole year in terms of the prize money and features the prestigious Queen Charlotte Stakes worth £40,000.

"We are expecting very talented horses and the top jockeys to attend. We'll also be hosting six major concerts and events in late Summer."