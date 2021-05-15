Several Debenhams stores across Essex will close their doors for the final time today.
The historic department store is closing its last 28 stores for good after the company collapsed in the fallout of the pandemic.
Stores in Colchester, Chelmsford and Basildon will all close today (May 15).
All stores reopened after lockdown for a closing down sale after the firm was bought by online retailer Boohoo for £55million.
When the deal was confirmed the online giant said it would not be taking on stores or its workforce, meaning the loss of as many as 12,000 jobs.
On Thursday (May 13) it also closed 21 of its sites across the UK for the final time.
Here is the full list of all stores closing today:
- Basildon
- Basingstoke
- Belfast
- Birmingham Bullring
- Brighton
- Bristol
- Bromley
- Cardiff
- Chelmsford
- Cheshire Oaks
- Colchester
- Coventry
- Exeter
- Hanley
- Lakeside
- Leeds White Rose
- Liverpool
- Manchester
- Manchester Trafford
- Meadowhall
- Merry Hill
- Newcastle
- Newry
- Plymouth
- Romford
- Rushmere
- Sheffield
- Swansea