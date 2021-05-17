KIND-hearted ambulance service staff took time out from their time off to help ease a little boy who is fighting a rare form of cancer's anxiety before his latest hospital treatment.
East of England Ambulance Trust paramedic Darren Jensen and senior emergency medical technician Lloyd Shorting came in on a rest day to collect a vehicle before visiting Ellis Wild at his home in Writtle.
During the day they showed Ellis, who is battling stage four neuroblastoma, the equipment and ambulance - giving him a certificate of bravery as well as a raft of gifts donated by colleagues.
The surprise visit came just before Ellis started his latest course of treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital.