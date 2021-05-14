THE new owner of a bridal shop has said she cannot wait to “make brides’ dreams come true” as she herself prepares to fulfil a life-long goal.

Amazing Grace Bridal Boutique, in High Street, Walton, was originally started up by Tina Johnson back in May 2018, and she has since launched a beauty salon.

After deciding to focus all of her attention on her new venture, Tina handed over the keys to her friend Maria Eastwood, who lives in Clacton.

She previously worked at the Frinton Lawn Tennis Club where she would be responsible for running and overseeing the venue’s wedding ceremonies.

Maria has always dreamt of running her own bridal business, took over earlier this month and is now hoping to be a success.

The 52-year-old said: “Since leaving the tennis club I have been desperate to be involved in the wedding business again.

“My friend was finding running two businesses too big of a challenge, so in conversation I said I would love to buy it from her and that was the deal made.

“I am super excited because the wedding business has always been my true love and I cannot wait to put my own stamp on it.

“I am nervous too because I want it to be a success and an asset to Walton – it is very close to my heart.”

Former events manager Maria, who has previously helped organise numerous fundraising events within Walton, has already hit the ground running.

Ahead of an open day she has planned for June 26, she is currently researching new designers and bridal collections with a view of making dreams come true.

She added: “It is great to have such a beautiful shop and it is great fun looking for new, beautiful gowns because that is every girl’s dream.

“I get to make brides’ dreams come true again, which is my favourite thing to do."

Maria also believes you can never underestimate the important of the perfect wedding dress.

"It’s a once in a lifetime experience and most girls dream of wearing an amazing dress," she added.

"The bride is the centre of attention and needs to feel comfortable, confident and gorgeous."

To find out more about Amazing Grace Bridal Boutique visit facebook.com/WaltonBridalBoutique.

Alternatively call the shop on 07368 672736.