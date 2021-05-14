A SEAFRONT hotel’s trendy new dining experience will finally open following the easing of the lockdown.

The Kingscliff Hotel, in Kings Parade, Holland-on-Sea, now has its very own weatherproof dining pod with stunning sea views.

The stylish outdoor pod was unveiled in December and was inundated with enquiries, but had to close as part of the lockdown restrictions.

It will be reopen again and available for bookings from Monday, May 17.

Seafront views: Holland-on-Sea's Kingscliff Hotel

Ray Dowsett, managing director of Surya Hotels, said: “I love the fact we have brought something to the area that it hasn’t got.

“At present there is nothing else nearby that can give you the experience we are offering here.

“We decided to launch the pod after seeing the success of similar projects at other high-end venues.

“It is a really unique and fabulous outside dining experience, offering fantastic panoramic sea views and is fully heated, so winter or summer, day or night, it should be a great experience out there.”

Dining experience: The dining pod at Holland-on-Sea's Kingscliff Hotel

The pod seats up to eight diners – but only a maximum of six diners under current Covid-19 restrictions – and has a dedicated server.

The hotel has also recently invested in a new lounge to increase dining capacity at the venue, which was popular with diners last summer as the first lockdown was lifted.

The hotel celebrated its 10th anniversary as part of the Surya Hotels group in 2019 with a £250,000 contemporary makeover.

To book the dining pod, go to suryahotels.co.uk/pod-experience.