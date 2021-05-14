A man who sexually assaulted two women has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Andrea Flauto touched two women inappropriately near to Flitch Way, in Dunmow, on June 1 last year.

Flauto, now 24, approached his first victim while she was walking along a cycle path and talking on the phone.

As she stopped to allow him to cycle past, he did not continue his journey. Instead, he stopped and sexually assaulted her.

She was able to push him off and he got back onto his bike and continued cycling.

Later, Flauto approached two women who were sitting on bench a short distance along the cycle track.

He engaged in conversation with both women before leaning in uninvited and kissing one of them on the cheek.

Flauto, of Hadham Road, Bishop’s Stortford, was later identified by both victims and was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He admitted he charges at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on April 7 and was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday May 5

Magistrates ordered him to sign the sex offenders register for five years and complete 240 hours of unpaid work.

He was also made the subject of a community order which states he must complete a 40-day rehabilitation requirement.

Flauto was also ordered to pay £145 in court costs and £95 to each victim as compensation.