DOMESTIC abuse survivors can access safe spaces in the Colchester TSB branch where they will get specialist support, the band has announced.

TSB said the initiative will enable more people to find help on their local high street, particularly as lockdown restrictions ease across the UK.

The scheme, which will involve 300 branches, has been rolled out following pilots in TSB’s Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire branches over the past six months.

Domestic abuse prevention charity Hestia partnered with the bank and local police forces to roll out the scheme.

The scheme was initially developed during the pandemic in response to people suffering domestic abuse being trapped at home with their abusers.

Sue Harper, head of domestic abuse prevention at Hestia, said: “During the pandemic, self-isolation has given abusers a new method of control over victims making it very difficult for them to get the help they need. As restrictions ease, it’s vital that access to specialist domestic abuse support is readily accessible.”

TSB branch staff have received specialist training to increase their confidence in responding to disclosures of domestic abuse and will provide victims with access to a safe space in their branch.

Victims can use a private room to make telephone calls, speak to a trained staff member and contact the local police force if necessary.

The support is available to both TSB customers and non-customers and adheres to current health and safety regulations, ensuring people can still visit safely, the bank said.

Carol Anderson, director of TSB’s branch network, said: “It’s clear during lockdown victims of domestic abuse have had fewer opportunities to seek help safely.

“For some, going into their local bank will be one of the few connections they have with the wider community and in partnership with Hestia we’ll be there to offer that support when they need it most.”

People can find safe spaces located in various businesses at uksaysnomore.org/safespaces.